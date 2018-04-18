FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump, Japan's Abe agree to intensify trade consultations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday they had agreed to intensify trade consultations between the two longtime allies.

Trump repeated his desire to do something about U.S. trade imbalances with Tokyo. He said earlier on Wednesday he thought the United States would soon be able to trim its trade deficit with Japan and that Tokyo planned to order large numbers of U.S. aircraft.

“In order to benefit both Japan and the U.S., we will further expand trade and investment between the two countries,” Abe told reporters at a news conference. “President Trump and I agreed to start talks for free, fair and reciprocal trade deals.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney

