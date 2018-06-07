Trump says working with Abe to improve U.S.-Japan trading relationship

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday after White House talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the two leaders were working together to improve trading relations and that Abe promised new Japanese investment in the United States.

“We’re working hard to reduce our trade imbalance which is very substantial, remove barriers to U.S. exports and to achieve a fair and mutually beneficial economic partnership,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Abe.

“We welcome and encourage Japanese investors to open new plants and factories in the United States, and that will happen. The prime minister told me that will happen,” Trump said. (Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by James Dalgleish)