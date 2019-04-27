Trump pressed Japan's Abe to build more vehicles in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to have Japanese automakers produce more vehicles in the United States, according to a readout of their recent meeting provided by the U.S. ambassador to Japan on Saturday.

The two discussed recent public announcements for Japanese carmakers, including Toyota Motor Corp’s decision to invest in U.S. plants, and Trump’s desire to see “more movement in that direction,” according to Ambassador William Hagerty. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Andrea Ricci)