FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Backpage.com co-founder pleads guilty -U.S. Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - A co-founder of Backpage.com pleaded guilty in federal court in Arizona on Thursday to charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said.

In his plea agreement, Carl Ferrer, 57, admitted that he had long been aware that the great majority of Backpage’s “escort” and “adult” advertisements were for prostitution services, the department said in a statement.

Seven people employed by Backpage.com, including co-founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin, were charged in a 93-count indictment unsealed on Monday. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.