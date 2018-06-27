FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Benghazi attack organizer gets 22-year sentence in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Ahmed Abu Khatallah, the organizer of the deadly Sept. 11, 2012, attack on U.S. diplomatic compounds in Benghazi, Libya, was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 years in prison on terrorism and other charges, the Justice Department said.

Government evidence showed Khatallah led an extremist militia named Ubaydah bin Jarrah, which he directed to carry out the violence in Benghazi, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In November, a U.S. jury convicted Khatallah, a Libyan, on only four of the 18 counts he faced and acquitted him on murder and other charges. U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans died in the attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Bill Trott)

