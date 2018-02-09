No. 3 official at U.S. Justice Dept to resign -New York Times

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s third-ranking official, Rachel Brand, plans to resign after nine months on the job, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people briefed on her decision.

Brand is next in line of succession to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible conclusion with the campaign of President Donald Trump.

A Justice Department spokesperson could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)