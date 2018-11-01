U.S. indicts Chinese, Taiwan firms for targeting Micron trade secrets

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department unveiled an indictment against two companies based in China and Taiwan and three individuals on Thursday, saying they conspired to steal trade secrets from U.S. semiconductor company Micron relating to its research and development of memory storage device products.

The charges against Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp, China state-owned Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, Co., Ltd and three individuals, mark the fourth case brought by the Justice Department since September as part of a broader crackdown against alleged Chinese espionage on U.S. companies. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)