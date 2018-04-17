FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
April 17, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. drug agency to propose rules to rein in opioid manufacturing

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday unveiled plans to rein in the amount of opioids that can be manufactured by drug makers in a given year, in an effort to combat the deadly opioid epidemic that has plagued the United States.

The DEA’s proposed changes to its regulations over addictive drug manufacturing quotas are expected to be formally announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a speech on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.