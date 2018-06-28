U.S. charges 601 people in healthcare fraud, opioid crackdown

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against 601 people including doctors and nurses for taking part in healthcare frauds and opioid-related crimes that resulted in over $2 billion in losses.

The arrests came as part of what the department said was the largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history and included 162 doctors and other people charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing addictive opioid painkillers. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)