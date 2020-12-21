Scotland to work with U.S. after criminal charges against Lockerbie suspect

FILE PHOTO: Lord Advocate James Wolffe adjusts his glasses before giving evidence at the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints in the Scottish Parliament, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish prosecutors will work with the United States after the unsealing of criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people.

“For 32 years the families of the 270 people murdered in this atrocity have shown extraordinary and enduring dignity in the face of the loss they suffered on the terrible night of 21 December 1988,” Scotland’s Lord Advocate, James Wolffe, said.

“Today, our thoughts are with them once again,” he said. “Scottish prosecutors will continue to work with U.S. colleagues.”

He said that given that a Scottish criminal investigation was ongoing and that there would an appeal, he would make not further immediate comment.

The Lord Advocate is the senior Scottish Law Officer.