Trump to nominate SEC Chairman Clayton as U.S. attorney for Southern District of New York

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Geoffrey Berman is leaving his post as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and President Donald Trump intends to nominate Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to replace him, Attorney General William Barr said on Friday.

While the Senate considers Clayton’s nomination, Trump has appointed Craig Carpenito, currently the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, to serve as the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Barr said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)