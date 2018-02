WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States will file a “statement of interest” in an action involving hundreds of lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday.

“We will seek to hold accountable those whose illegality has cost us billions of taxpayer dollars,” Sessions said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)