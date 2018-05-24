Drug maker Pfizer to pay $23.85 mln to settle claims it paid kickbacks

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Drug maker Pfizer will pay $23.85 million to settle civil charges that it illegally paid kickbacks by using a foundation as a “conduit” to cover co-pay costs for Medicare patients taking three of the company’s drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

As part of the settlement, the company will also enter a corporate integrity agreement with the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, which will require the company to implement new compliance measures.