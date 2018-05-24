FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 24, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drug maker Pfizer to pay $23.85 mln to settle claims it paid kickbacks

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Drug maker Pfizer will pay $23.85 million to settle civil charges that it illegally paid kickbacks by using a foundation as a “conduit” to cover co-pay costs for Medicare patients taking three of the company’s drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

As part of the settlement, the company will also enter a corporate integrity agreement with the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, which will require the company to implement new compliance measures.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.