U.S. Justice Dept to discuss consumer protection at social media meeting

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it will hold a “listening session” with officials from more than a dozen states, including nine attorneys general, on Tuesday to discuss consumer protection and the technology industry, an agency official said.

The meeting, first announced Sept. 5, was to be a discussion on whether the social media companies intentionally stifled “the free exchange of ideas.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will meet with attorneys general or representatives from more than a dozen states, including California, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas, the official said. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)