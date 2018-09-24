FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
September 24, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Justice Dept to discuss consumer protection at social media meeting

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it will hold a “listening session” with officials from more than a dozen states, including nine attorneys general, on Tuesday to discuss consumer protection and the technology industry, an agency official said.

The meeting, first announced Sept. 5, was to be a discussion on whether the social media companies intentionally stifled “the free exchange of ideas.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will meet with attorneys general or representatives from more than a dozen states, including California, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas, the official said. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.