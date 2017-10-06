FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House committee sets new hearing on Kaspersky software
October 6, 2017 / 7:52 PM / in 14 days

U.S. House committee sets new hearing on Kaspersky software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Friday that it has scheduled a new hearing on Kaspersky Lab software as lawmakers review accusations that the firm’s software could be used to conduct espionage on behalf of the Kremlin.

Kaspersky Lab has strongly denied those allegations and offered to send Chief Executive Eugene Kaspersky to Washington to testify before Congress.

The House Committee on Science, Space and Technology announced the hearing a day after the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reported that Russian government-backed hackers stole highly classified U.S. cyber secrets from a National Security Agency contractor who had Kaspersky software installed on his laptop. (Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington; Writing by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

