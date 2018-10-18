Judge stays King County's climate change lawsuit against big oil

A federal judge in Seattle on Wednesday temporarily halted a climate change lawsuit filed by King County, Washington against five major oil companies while an appeal on two nearly identical lawsuits by San Francisco and Oakland runs its course.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik rejected arguments by two of the companies, BP and Chevron, that the case should go forward, saying they did not demonstrate that they would suffer significant hardship from the delay.

