May 17, 2018 / 7:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove paragraph 3 which referred to a published report)

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners is in talks to acquire a stake in a Fifth Avenue office tower majority owned by a company that was previously run by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, a source familiar with a potential deal said on Thursday.

Brookfield, one of the world’s largest real estate companies, would oversee the redevelopment of 666 Fifth Avenue, which is controlled by Kushner Companies, the source said.

Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Phil Berlowitz

