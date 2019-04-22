Dow plans to lock workers out of Houston-area plant -union

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Dow Inc plans to lock 226 workers out of its Houston-area chemical plant in Deer Park, Texas, on Monday afternoon after United Steelworkers union (USW) workers rejected the latest contract proposal, said USW officials.

“Our Deer Park site will continue to operate in the safe and reliable manner our neighbors, employees and customers have come to expect of us; but it will be without the United Steelworkers after 2 p.m. on April 22nd,” said Dow spokeswoman Ashley Mendoza on Monday.

Mendoza said the impasse would end and Dow would welcome back workers if they ratify the last contract proposal.

Dow has twice made contract proposals it called “last, best and final.” The first was rejected by 96 percent of the membership and the second by 98 percent, said Lee Medley, president of Local 13-1.

“We have never reached impasse,” Medley said.