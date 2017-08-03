FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate confirms Trump NLRB nominee Marvin Kaplan
August 3, 2017 / 12:10 AM / a day ago

Senate confirms Trump NLRB nominee Marvin Kaplan

Daniel Wiessner and Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed lawyer and former Republican congressional aide Marvin Kaplan to fill one of the two open seats on the National Labor Relations Board, moving the agency a step closer to a Republican majority.

The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Kaplan in a 50-48 party-line vote. Kaplan is currently chief counsel at the federal Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission and previously worked in the U.S. House of Representatives crafting Republican legislation on labor and employment issues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u1IgIw

