USW rejects 1st contract offer from Shell in oil contract talks -sources

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) rejected on Wednesday the first offer from Shell Oil Co in talks for a new national agreement covering 30,000 U.S. refinery, chemical plant and pipeline workers, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The current national agreement for refinery workers begins expiring shortly after 12 a.m. on Friday. The USW and the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which is representing oil companies, have been meeting since Jan. 16 to hammer out a new pact.