USW, Shell near deal on national refinery workers contract -sources

HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) and Shell Oil Co are close to reaching an agreement on pay, benefits and safety issues that will cover 30,000 U.S. refinery, chemical plant and pipeline workers, three sources familiar with negotiations said on Thursday.

No details were available about the proposed pact, which comes nine hours before the current contract expires and strikes could begin. The USW and Shell Oil, the U.S. arm for Royal Dutch Shell Plc, have been negotiating a new labor contract since Jan. 16. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Leslie Adler)