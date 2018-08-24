Labor Department sued over wages for farm worker visa program

A farm labor organization and four U.S. agricultural workers have sued the U.S. Department of Labor alleging that it is allowing farms to hire temporary foreign workers for less than the prevailing wage, dampening wages for U.S. workers.

Filed on Thursday in Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit said the department has failed its legal duties in administering the so-called H-2A visa program, which allows foreign workers to enter the United States for temporary farm work when there is a shortage of domestic workers.

