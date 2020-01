Blank Rome has swiped the former managing partner of McGuireWoods’ Chicago office as the law firm aims to build up its presence in that city.

On Thursday, Blank Rome said Craig Culbertson had joined the firm as a partner in its corporate, M&A and securities group and will focus his practice on the financial services and energy industries.

