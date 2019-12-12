Boies Schiller taps two partners for top leadership roles

Boies Schiller & Flexner has tapped partners Nicholas Gravante and Natasha Harrison as potential heirs to the prominent U.S. litigation firm’s top management roles as it plans to hand over the reins from its current leaders.

An internal memo from Boies Schiller’s executive committee to its partners obtained by Reuters on Thursday said that it unanimously recommended New York-based Gravante and London office head Harrison to serve as managing partners alongside the firm’s name partners David Boies and Jonathan Schiller.

