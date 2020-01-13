Westlaw News
January 13, 2020 / 8:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Law firm leaders expect economic decline in 2020 - report

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

U.S. law firm leaders are predicting a stagnant or declining economy for early 2020, an index report released on Monday by Citi Private Bank said, though they remain somewhat confident in the legal services market.

Nearly 40% of law firm executives expect the U.S. economy to worsen in early 2020, compared to 22% who made a similar prediction for the second half of 2019, according to the Law Firm Confidence Index. More than half expect the global economy to worsen, from 29% who thought it would in late 2019, the index said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/381zm1a

