IN BRIEF: Law firm leaders expect economic decline in 2020 - report

U.S. law firm leaders are predicting a stagnant or declining economy for early 2020, an index report released on Monday by Citi Private Bank said, though they remain somewhat confident in the legal services market.

Nearly 40% of law firm executives expect the U.S. economy to worsen in early 2020, compared to 22% who made a similar prediction for the second half of 2019, according to the Law Firm Confidence Index. More than half expect the global economy to worsen, from 29% who thought it would in late 2019, the index said.

