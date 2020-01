Dentons on Monday said it had finalized its tie-ups with Midwestern law firm Bingham Greenebaum Doll and Pittsburgh’s Cohen & Grigsby, making the world’s largest law firm even larger.

As of Monday, the firms are operating as Dentons Bingham Greenebaum and Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, giving Dentons an office in 14 of the 20 largest U.S. markets for legal services, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

