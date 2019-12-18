Westlaw News
December 18, 2019 / 9:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: At least five firms advise on Fiat, Peugeot merger

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA on Wednesday said that four law firms advised them on their planned merger, which is worth about $50 billion and will create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.

The companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday that U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, Dutch firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek and Paris-based Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier advised FCA and that French firm Bredin Prat advised PSA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34xhcCo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below