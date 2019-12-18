IN BRIEF: At least five firms advise on Fiat, Peugeot merger

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA on Wednesday said that four law firms advised them on their planned merger, which is worth about $50 billion and will create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.

The companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday that U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, Dutch firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek and Paris-based Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier advised FCA and that French firm Bredin Prat advised PSA.

