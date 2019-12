Jones Day has sued former client Serenity Pharmaceuticals and two of the company’s leaders for more than $5 million the law firm said it is owed in legal fees.

Jones Day said in a complaint filed Wednesday in Manhattan state court that Serenity has refused to pay the nearly $5.3 million it owes from the firm’s representation of the company in two patent litigations.

