Pepper Hamilton and Troutman Sanders, two of the largest law firms in the United States, on Wednesday said that they are in talks to merge.

Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton and Atlanta-based Troutman Sanders, who together have more than 1,000 lawyers, in a joint statement said the two firms “have entered into discussions about a possible combination.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XgRnEr