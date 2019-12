Rosenthal Monhait & Goddess will shutter its doors at the end of the year, the Wilmington, Delaware corporate law firm known for shareholder lawsuits announced on Thursday.

Name partner Jeffrey Goddess, 74, said in an interview with Reuters on Friday that the firm, which has five practicing attorneys, decided to close because he aims to retire soon.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Rql84U