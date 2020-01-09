Westlaw News
Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton to merge as $900+ mln firm

Caroline Spiezio

The partners of Atlanta-based Troutman Sanders and Philadephia-based Pepper Hamilton, two of the largest U.S. law firms, have agreed to join forces in a merger that is slated to be effective April 1.

The combined law firm, to be called Troutman Pepper, will have more than 1,100 attorneys and more than $900 million in estimated annual revenue, Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton said in a joint statement on Thursday. It will have 23 offices in the U.S.

