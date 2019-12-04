CORRECTED-IN BRIEF: Ohio firm Ulmer scoops up litigation boutique Kaufman

(An earlier version of this story stated that Kaufman said that he “needed more first-year lawyers.” This story has been updated to reflect that he had instead said that he “needed more first chair lawyers.”)

Business litigation boutique Kaufman & Company will become a part of Ohio law firm Ulmer & Berne on Jan. 1, the firms announced on Tuesday.

The combination gives Ulmer offices in New York and Washington D.C., where it will grow its immigration and healthcare practices, managing partner Scott Kadish said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

