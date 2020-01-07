IN BRIEF: Polsinelli partners with UnitedLex on e-discovery

Polsinelli has teamed up with UnitedLex, a legal service provider, to launch a litigation solution center that aims to bolster the law firm’s eDiscovery offerings.

The law firm on Monday said in a statement that the center, to be called PolsinelliPLUS, will help it control litigation spend by speeding up the discovery process. It said UnitedLex’s early case assessment tool alone will cut the number of documents its lawyers must review by 90%.

