Here’s which law firms and lawyers worked on some of this week’s biggest deals and initial public offerings.

INSIGHT PARTNERS / VEEAM - U.S. private equity firm Insight Partners on Thursday said it would buy Swiss data management company Veeam Software in a $5 billion deal steered by its counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

