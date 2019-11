Minneapolis-based Faegre Baker Daniels and Philadelphia-headquartered Drinker Biddle & Reath, two of the largest U.S. law firms, are in merger talks, according to a joint statement released late Wednesday.

A spokesman for both of the firms said in an emailed statement that “Drinker Biddle & Reath and Faegre Baker Daniels are in discussions but have nothing further to report at this time.”

