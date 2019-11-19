Battle for lead counsel begins in Capital One data breach MDL

Lawyers representing plaintiffs in lawsuits against Capital One Financial Corp over its alleged failure to prevent a 2019 data breach that have been consolidated in Alexandria, Virginia began their battle for the lead counsel spot in court filings on Monday.

Linda Nussbaum, managing partner of Nussbaum Law Group and Martha Geer and Gary Mason of Whitfield Bryson & Mason both asked U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga to appoint them as lead lawyer for the multidistrict litigation.

