Consumers dealt fresh setback in '100% grated parmesan cheese' litigation

Albertsons Cos was dismissed as a defendant and SuperValu Inc won the dismissal of many claims in nationwide litigation in accusing food companies of using labels for “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” that deceived consumers.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago said SuperValu must face an Alabama-based unjust enrichment claim by the plaintiff consumers, while the defendant Kraft Heinz Co must face unjust enrichment claims in seven states and breach of warranty claims in two of those states.

