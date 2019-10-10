IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over EPA greenlighting Alaska's Pebble Mine project

Environmental groups on Wednesday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Alaska federal court for changing course on Obama-era restrictions that had halted development of Alaska’s Pebble Mine, a proposed open-pit copper and gold mine that could produce 70 million tons of gold, molybdenum and copper ore a year.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and more than a dozen green groups filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska arguing that the Trump administration’s decision to lift restrictions on the site endangers wildlife.

