3rd Circuit hands U.S. govt win in WWII munition site clean-up lawsuit

A real estate developer cannot recoup any of the $50 million it spent cleaning up a contaminated weapons-making site in New Jersey from the U.S. government, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday.

A three-judge panel found Cranbury Brick Yard (CBY), the owner of the site, which had housed a factory that supplied the U.S. military munitions during World War II, brought the lawsuit against the federal government too late under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).

