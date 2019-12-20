Enviros sue the EPA over weakening of chemical safety rule

A coalition of thirteen environmental and science organizations on Thursday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, challenging its weakening of Obama-era regulations aimed at improving safety at chemical plants.

In a petition filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the coalition, which includes the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Clean Air Council and the Sierra Club, accused the EPA of violating the Clean Air Act by rolling back the safety regulations, despite growing evidence of the dangers communities face from chemical disasters.

