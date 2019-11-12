EPA wins dismissal of renewable fuels exemptions lawsuit

A federal court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by a biofuels trade group that accused the Environmental Protection Agency of unlawfully exempting small refiners from a program that requires they generate a minimum of renewable fuels.

In a per curiam judgment, a three-member panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit criticized the EPA’s “shrouded and hidden” rulemaking in this instance, but ruled that it lacked jurisdiction over the case.

