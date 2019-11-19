FMC must pay tribes more than $25 million for hazardous waste storage: 9th Circuit

Chemical company FMC Corp must pay more than $25 million to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in accrued annual fees for storing hazardous waste on reservation land in Idaho, a federal appeals court said on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a district court ruling enforcing a tribal court judgment finding FMC liable for the fees, rejecting FMC’s arguments that it was not subject to the tribal court’s jurisdiction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Op5fIR