More than 40 insurers sue government for negligence in Tennessee wildfire

More than 40 insurance companies have sued the federal government for more than $380 million in damages stemming from a 2016 wildfire that started in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in eastern Tennessee, alleging that the government’s negligent response to the blaze contributed to the devastation.

In four separate lawsuits filed in Tennessee federal court on Wednesday and earlier this week, the insurers, including State Farm Mutual and Allstate Insurance Company, claim the National Park Service (NPS), a federal agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior, failed to follow their own fire monitoring protocols and did not warn local officials or residents in neighboring communities about the wildfire in a timely manner.

