Water authorities in New York sue 3M, DuPont, Chemours over PFAS

Two water districts in Long Island, New York have sued 3M Co, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co. and the Chemours Co, accusing the chemical makers of contaminating their drinking water supplies with toxic substances.

In the lawsuits filed in New York federal court on Friday, the Water Authority of Great Neck North and the Garden City Park Fire and Water District claim the companies manufactured, marketed and sold per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a family of chemicals long used in metal finishings and firefighting foam, despite knowing the soluble substances would likely contaminate New York surface and ground waters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rvIcnH