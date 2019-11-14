7th Circuit tosses ex-Seyfarth Shaw client's charges against firm

Seyfarth Shaw has dodged a suit from an ex-client who said that a former partner at the law firm had advised him to participate in an abusive tax avoidance scheme and told him that it was a legal tax savings plan.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Tuesday ruled that plaintiff Steven Menzies must drop his charges of fraudulent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other things, against his former lawyer Graham Taylor and Seyfarth because they were filed after Illinois’ two-year statute of limitations on attorney misconduct-related claims.

