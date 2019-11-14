IN BRIEF: Group to sue Interior Dept over most trafficked mammal

A coalition of wildlife groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the Department of Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over delays in responding to petitions to treat the pangolin, a heavily-trafficked mammal, as endangered.

The Service violated the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and the Administrative Procedure Act by missing deadlines including to issue a finding on a 2015 petition by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), the Natural Resources Defense Council and three other groups, said in their notice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QeWLGD