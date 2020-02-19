D.C. judge dismisses India power plant lawsuit against World Bank arm

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Indian villagers who sought to hold the World Bank’s private-sector arm responsible over claims that a loan by the development group to finance a coal-fired power plant erected in their vicinity had damaged their environment.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington D.C. dismissed on Friday the accusations by Budha Ismail Jam and other Indian fishermen and farmers that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) had acted negligently and caused a public nuisance when furthering the project, finding that the international organization was immune from the claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/38J8tja