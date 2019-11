Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused a Florida lawyer of stealing two people’s identities and using their information to file hundreds of fraudulent disability lawsuits against public establishments.

Stuart Finkelstein, 65, was arrested on Tuesday and charged in a criminal complaint with six counts including mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said.

