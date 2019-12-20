Ex-Akin Gump client sues firm, alleging attorney misused funds

An internet domain name holding company has sued Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, accusing it of not properly handling attorney misconduct concerns it brought to the law firm about its representation of the company and its former chief executive.

Future Media Architects Inc said in a complaint, filed on Thursday in Manhattan state court, that Akin Gump knew that two of its former attorneys had committed ethical infractions in their work for the British Virgin Islands-based company and its former CEO but that it failed to report those attorneys to disciplinary authorities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q5NdMH